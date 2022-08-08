Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have wrapped up their romance. A source tapped in with E! News and said the two decided to call it quits after nine months of a whirlwind romance.

The source cited that their schedules and distance “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” while adding the couple still has “a lot of love and respect for each other.”

That respect does not extend to Kanye West, Kardashian’s ex-husband, who has repeatedly hurled insults and more at Davidson.

Hitting Instagram, Kanye West shared a photoshopped edition of The New York Times in celebration of the break-up. The paper reads: “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28”

Also, in very small font under that headline, Kanye wrote: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.