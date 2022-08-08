While Kanye West is poking fun at Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, he is also looking for a new divorce lawyer. According to Billboard, YE and his latest attorney have separated ahead of the trial date, which is set for December.

This past Friday, attorney Samantha Spector received approval from Judge Steve Cochran to step away from the trial, citing “an irreconcilable breakdown.” Spector was the fifth attorney on the case.

The previous attorney, Chris Melcher, was fired by YE in March, and he is currently without representation. Kardashian is represented by Laura Wasser.

Advertisement

This past March, West and Kardashian were declared “legally single.” The trial is set to start on Dec. 14.