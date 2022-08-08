Kendrick Lamar was in Brooklyn for a performance of his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers tour at Barclays Center. Later in the evening, K Dot hit Dubmo House for an after-party, where he performed a select few cuts for the intimate crowd.



In the crowd was JAY-Z, and as Lamar spit, “I Do This For My Culture…” from his The Heart Pt. 5, he paused to thank HOV for fee-free sample clearance. The lyric was originally found in Hov’s “Izzo (H.O.V.A.).”



“Hov, good looking out for clearing that mothafucking line,” Lamar said. “You ain’t never charged me for no mothafucking line, dawg. I really apprecatiate that shit.”



You can see the moment below and another case of HOV giving a clearance here.

.@kendricklamar thanks JAY-Z who was in attendance (white bucket hat) during an impromptu performance at Dumbo House in New York, for letting him sample his line, “I do this for my culture…” from his 2001 song “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” — free of charge pic.twitter.com/C6ICQAZ2K0 — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) August 7, 2022