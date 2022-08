Drake recovered from COVID-19 and held the Young Money Reunion portion of his October World Weekend in Toronto. Drake was joined by Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, the latter of the two gave a huge update about forthcoming music.

“I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon!” Wayne said to the crowd.

Lil Wayne has announced “Tha Carter 6” album is coming soon tonight at the Young Money Reunion show pic.twitter.com/sd5iMbmXWm — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) August 7, 2022

During their time together on stage, Wayne, Drake, and Nicki performed anthems from their YMCMB years, including “Moment for Life,” “HYFR,” and “Bed Rock.”

