LL COOL J Joined by Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil Kim and More for ‘Rock The Bells’ Festival

For the 2022 Rock The Bells Festival, LL COOL J performed on August 6 in his native Queens, New York, alongside some of hip-hop’s most renowned and influential MCs, including Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Lil’ Kim, Trina, N.O.R.E. The Diplomats, Scarface Jadakiss, and more.

The day-long celebration of hip-hop culture attracted over 13,000 attendees to a sold out Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. Other highlights included the first-ever all-hip-hop food court experience, live SiriusXM broadcasts, graffiti displays, and breakdancing performances.

As Speaker of the NYC Council Adrienne Adams gave the rap legend a proclamation honoring his influence and contribution to the culture, LL COOL J was also given a key to the city during the event.

The first ever all-Hip-Hop food court experience, Bun B’s Trill Mealz, made its debut. It featured a variety of food and beverage vendors from legendary Hip-Hop artists, including Nas’ Sweet Chick, E-40’s Goon with the Spoon, Jadakiss & Styles P’s Juices for Life, Ghostface Killah’s Killah Koffee, Mia X’s Team Whip Them Pots, and Bun B In remembrance of the momentous occasion, the Empire State Building illuminated the evening sky in Cyan Blue (RTB’s official color). A portion of the event’s sales was donated to the Universal Hip-Hop Museum in The Bronx. Interactive sponsor activations and photo ops were offered to fans by Corona, Monster Energy, P&G, Gilette, Salesforce, and other brands.

You can see images, courtesy of Getty, from the event below.