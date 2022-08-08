During a promo run for his latest animated film, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was asked during an interview who’s celebrity “pet” would he be. The former wrestler turned movie star answered saying he would want to be Megan Thee Stallion’s pet.
When asked why Meg, The Rock said “We don’t have to talk about that.”
The clip went viral over the weekend, and even caught the attention of Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. Pardi took to IG where he cringeworthing-ly clapped back at The Rock for his innocent answer.
On IG he posted the video of The Rock making his “pet” comment and wrote in the caption “All Our dogs is named after #s… Just teach ya wife how to use seasoning… You’ll be iight… Moana is the shit tho,” Pardi wrote.
It is unclear what he meant by “all out dogs is named after #s,” but social media clowned Pardi for his awkward response to The Rock.