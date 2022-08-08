The head Barb in charge Nicki Minaj stepped on the stage for the Young Money Reunion show, joined by Drake and Lil’ Wayne for OVO Fest in Drake’s hometown looking stunning in an all Louis Vuitton ensemble with but length straight pink hair. The rapper took to Instagram to show off her look posting a series of photos along with the caption You guys were epic. Omg. Thank you 😘😘😘🎀💕.

The LV ensemble included the archlight sneakers, the micro metis handbag, and Papillon handbag, paired with a matching reversible green checkered bomber jacket she wore over a black body suit styled by Emmy Award-winning stylist DiAndre Tristan. The straight pink hair to the floor was created and styled by no other than her personal stylist Arrogant Tae who posted a picture of her hair revealing the wig came from Lace wig Dealer Wig Dealer.

They also loved the look with theseGivenchy Shark Boots

Advertisement

Where were you able to catch the show? Tell us what you thought about her look in the captions.