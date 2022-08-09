The eighth annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive,” sponsored by Amazon Music, Warner Chappell Music, PGA, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Foot Locker Atlanta, Five Below, and Champions, was organized by 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation in his hometown of Decatur, Georgia.

Before the forthcoming 2022–2023 school year, 21 Savage gave away school goods and services to nearly 2,000 young pupils and families, including backpacks, sneakers, haircuts, hair braiding, notebooks, headphones, uniforms, and shoes. Every kid received a personalized financial literacy education guide from Savage.

Following the success of Savage’s nationwide Bank Account at Home Extension of this Financial Literacy Campaign, which was first introduced in March 2018 in partnership with educational non-profit Get Schooled, comes this back-to-school effort. In reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, 21 Savage expanded the reach of his well-received campaign by moving it online. He did this by establishing his nationwide “Bank Account at Home” Chime X 21 Savage effort in July 2020.

You can see images from the event below.