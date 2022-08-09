All three Georgia White men involved in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are being given additional prison sentences on federal hate crime charges. Travis and Greg McMichael, the father and son who killed 25-year-old Arbery as he was out for a jog, were sentenced Monday to life in prison. The third man William Bryan, who recorded the incident, was sentenced to 35 years.

His mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, says they have finally gotten justice. After an apology from one of the three men, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother said it was the first time she’s heard any one of them express that they were sorry.

Marcus Arbery, father of Ahmaud Arbery said “They didn’t even give him a chance to finish his run… and you’re asking for the court to send you somewhere where you can be laid back?”

After his son’s killers claimed that they feel unsafe in state prison, “We don’t want no mercy,” Mr. Arbery added.

The trio had already been convicted and sentenced on state charges. A jury convicted them in February saying they targeted an unarmed Arbery as he was jogging in a Brunswick neighborhood in 2020.

