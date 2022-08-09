Actress Anne Heche is fighting for her life after crashing her car into a home in Los Angeles last week. She’s said to be in “extreme critical condition” after slipping into a coma, according to Deadline. Her reps told multiple outlets that she hasn’t regained consciousness since the accident and is dealing with significant injuries.

“At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the rep said in a statement. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”.

The Six Days, Seven Nights actress, 53, was reportedly driving a blue Mini Cooper down a suburban street in Los Angeles around noon when she crashed into the garage of an apartment complex. According to TMZ, bystanders tried to help Heche exit the vehicle, but she allegedly backed up and drove off before crashing into another home where her car became “engulfed” in flames.

The news comes after she was thought to be in stable condition over the weekend. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The woman living at the home survived but her home has significant damage from the fire. Hopefully all parties have a speedy recovery.

This is what remains of Anne Heche's charred SUV, being loaded onto a tow truck after the accident today.

She remains in critical condition.



Sending her ALL the good vibes & post energy i got.🌟 pic.twitter.com/rjb7sJrrYn — ☯️𝐋ⒶⓃ𝐄☮️ (@lanechanged) August 6, 2022

