Fetty Wap has been arrested for delivering a threat over Facetime. According to Complex, Fetty Wap violated the conditions of his pre-trial release when he made the threat.

Fetty was arrested on Monday in New Jersey. A $500,000 bond was revoked after authorities reviewed a video of a man and Wap on a video call, where the rapper shows a gun and threatens the man’s life. Fetty Wap also allegedly called the man a “rat.”

Fetty can allegedly be heard stating, “Imma kill you and everybody you with.”

In order to protect witnesses and not undermine the continuing investigation into Fetty and the alleged drug ring police claim he’s tied to, the arrest warrant affidavit first asked that the material it contained be put “under seal.”

Fetty Wap was arrested in October 2021 arrest at CitiField on federal drug charges. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

According to federal reports on the case, Fetty Wap and his alleged drug ring had been responsible for trafficking over 100 kilos of opioids, crack, and cocaine from the West Coast to be sold on Long Island. The FBI also recovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition.

Fetty Wap was arrested again in December. Rolling Stone reports the rapper was nabbed at Newark Liberty International Airport after an alert from his ankle monitor showed he had an outstanding warrant. The warrant was for a public nuisance charge.

“Officers were dispatched to an ankle monitor call for an active warrant out of North Bergen, New Jersey,” a spokesperson for the Port Authority Police Department said. “An active warrant was identified and the suspect was then transported to our [Central Police Desk], which is our main checkpoint for arrest processing.”