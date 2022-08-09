Founder and CEO Joey Levy and Founder and President Jake Paul announced the creation of Betr. The first direct-to-consumer micro-betting focused sports betting company.

As part of the company’s efforts, the two are also launching a new media venture for the next generation of sports fans. Betr is setting out to disrupt legacy gambling and legacy media, with a mission of making sports and betting betr.

Betr is the first direct-to-consumer sports betting company to focus predominantly on micro-betting, a new form of betting that introduces instant gratification to the sports betting user experience by enabling the moments that drive U.S. sports consumption – such as pitches & at-bats of baseball games and plays & drives of football games – to become discrete betting opportunities.

Levy is the co-founder of Simplebet, the B2B technology company that has pioneered micro-betting on U.S. sports by building the machine learning and automation infrastructure to enable this new form of betting to exist at scale.

Paul, who has 70 million followers on social media and is one of the most searched public figures on Google, kicked off the launch of Betr’s media company with a preview of ‘BS w/ Jake Paul,’ the first of many franchises Betr will release as it aims to become the primary media platform for the next generation of sports fans.

The show will feature Jake, arguably the most disruptive athlete-influencer in sports and one of the most famous Gen-Z personalities in the world, along with his celebrity friends taking fans on a journey across the landscape of sports and sports betting through the eyes of an A-list athlete.

The show sets out to become one of the most viewed and engaged sports shows on digital with each episode featuring Jake, his sidekick co-hosts, and celebrity/athlete guests as they discuss the hottest stories in sports.

In addition to generating brand awareness and affinity for the Betr brand, Betr’s media company will independently generate revenue for Betr, with the company evaluating sponsorship opportunities for ‘BS w/ Jake Paul’ and its other premium content initiatives.

“I co-founded Simplebet to simplify the sports betting user experience – to reconsider why sports betting products felt uninterpretable to the casual fan who had never bet on sports before,” said Joey Levy, Founder and CEO of Betr.