Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of a DUI. According to TMZ, Beast Mode was arrested at the avenues of Fairfield Avenue and West Utah.

The arrest occured on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m Tuesday. Lynch was suspected of being under the influence and taken to jail. Arresting officers state Lynch was driving into curbs on the side of the road.

Lynch did not submit to a breathalyzer but did have a blood draw.

Advertisement

Marshawn Lynch last played for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2019 season.