Nicki Minaj Returns To Perform at VMAs and Honored with Michael Jackson Vanguard Award

Nicki Minaj Returns To Perform at VMAs and Honored with Michael Jackson Vanguard Award

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj is set to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s VMAs. It also was announced that Minaj will be performing at the awards show for the first time since 2018. One executive noted that Nicki has broken barriers for women in Hip Hop through her versatility and creative artistry.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in Hip Hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, and Rihanna are the only black female artist to win a Video Vanguard Award.

Advertisement

READ MORE: ICYMI: Man Who Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father in Hit-and-Run Receives 1 Year Sentence

The Video Vanguard Award hasn’t been given out since 2019. The 5x “VMAs” winner took home her first Moon Person for Best Hip Hop Video in 2011, and is nominated this year for “Best Hip Hop.” Nicki Minaj’s new single “Super Freaky Girl” is set to hit streaming platforms this Friday.

Catch the 2022 “VMAs,” airing live from Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28 at 8PM ET/PT.

I’m receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs! You don’t want to miss my performance – Sunday August 28 at 8p on @MTV Aaaahhhhhh😫🙏🏽💕🎀♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄csfxffvmmkbdsavgkmkkevhvjj pic.twitter.com/dPGgXe2gZA — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 8, 2022

☎️ 🎀 CALLING ALL BARBZ, CALLING ALL BARBZ 🎀 ☎️



Presenting your 2022 Video Vanguard Award recipient… @NICKIMINAJ!!! Come party with us as she takes the #VMAs stage for an epic performance, August 28th on MTV!!! pic.twitter.com/ks5puKYHxy — MTV (@MTV) August 8, 2022

Share your comments with us on social media.