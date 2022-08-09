Last week, a car crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles made national headlines after it was reported that the crash claimed the life of 6 people including an infant, and a pregnant mother.

After being released from the hospital, the driver who caused the accident, Nicole Lorraine Linton, was arrested. On Monday she appeared in court and is now facing 6 counts murder for the crash that happened last Thursday, August 4.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said that Linton faces life in prison if convicted.

“In an instant, Ms. Linton’s conduct took the lives of six people and injured many others,” Gascón said.

A camera on the corner of Slauson Ave. and LaBrea caught Linton speeding down LaBrea at 90mph and running the red light, ultimately crashing into multiple cars, two of which bursted into flames upon impact. After the incident, California Highway Patrol investigators found that Linton was identified in 13 prior crashes. According to the L.A. Times, prosectors plan to use her prior cases in order to establish that Linton knew the dangers of reckless driving.

Video of accident at Slauson/La Brea pic.twitter.com/eiRiejQTi5 — Downtown LA Scanner (@DowntownLAScan) August 4, 2022

Despite early reports of Linton being drunk when the crash occurred, Gascón said that there is no evidence that suggests that she was intoxicated.

As for the reason behind the crash, early reports suggested that she was arguing with her boyfriend and drinking before the crash and wanted to commit suicide. However, these reports have not been confirmed by investigators.

Linton is being charged with 6 counts of murder for the deaths of 23 year old Asherey Ryan, her nearly 1 year old son Alonzo Quintero, her boyfriend, Reynold Lester; and their unborn child, whos date of birth and date of death fell on the same day. The other two counts of murder come from the deaths of two women involved in the crash who have yet to be identified.

Linton also faces 5 counts of vehicular manslaughter. Ryan’s unborn baby could not be included in those charges.