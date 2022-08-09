It was quiet on the Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets front for a while, leading many to believe KD would call Barclays Center home court next season. And then Shams Charania came through with breaking news.

In a report on The Athletic, Charania wrote Durant had a meeting with Nets owner Joseph Tsai and laid down the ultimatum of keeping him or head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. According to Charania, Durant stated he did not “have faith in the team’s direction.”

The meeting between Durant and Tsai was stated to have been “transparent and professional.”

In June, Kevin Durant sent ripple effects through the NBA world on when he formally asked for a trade. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, KD made a direct trade request to Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks was working alongside Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman to find a new home for Durant. KD named the Phoenix Suns and Miami HEAT as where he would like to play next. Now, the Suns are out of the running after inking center DeAndre Ayton to a massive deal. The HEAT are believed to still be an option, along with the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.