Forme President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, was searched by the FBI on Monday. In a statement to his base, Trump revealed the FBI searched the home, broke open a safe, and more.

Sources revealed to The New York Times the search was focused on documents that Trump took with him as he departed the White House. He is allegedly in possession of classified documents. Trump had delayed returning a separate 15 boxes of material, citing a threat of action caused him to act. Those boxes included documents, gifts, letters, and more.

The escalated investigation into Trump comes as he toys with announcing a second presidential run. Trump is also the target of a criminal inquiry in Georgia, civil actions in New York, and the insurrection at the Nation’s Capitol.

In order for the search warrant to be approved, the FBI needed to convince a judge that evidence of a crime could be found at Mar-a-Lago. In addition, approval from top officials at the FBI and Justice Department are believed to be needed in order to search the home of a former president.

The FBI has not yet charged Trump with a crime.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said. “Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries.”

President Biden and his aides revealed they found out about the search on Twitter.