For their second annual Invest Fest, Earn Your Leisure visited the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta again. More than 12,000 people attended the festival this year, which featured a weekend-long schedule of events and expert-led panels, including investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Billionaire Donahue Peebles, chairman of Chick-fil-A, billionaire Dan T. Cathy, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and many others, were among the speakers.

For this year’s Invest Fest and programming, Steve Harvey and Harvey Ventures worked as strategic partners and co-producers.

“I am proud to partner with Earn Your Leisure, which was founded by two young and dynamic Black entrepreneurs, to take this year’s Invest Fest to the next level,” said Steve Harvey. “There is an urgent need for more expansive financial literacy to promote saving, investing, and generational wealth creation for traditionally underserved communities. Rashad and Troy have responded with an incredibly innovative and visionary platform to make this information open and accessible to all.”

The festival’s high point was when millionaire author and director Tyler Perry appeared on stage with Earn Your Leisure hosts Troy Millings & Rashad Bilal to impart advice and important lessons he’d learnt over his career. Steve Harvey joined the lads on stage just after Tyler Perry’s fireside chat to congratulate them and to honor Mr. Perry.

“We created Earn Your Leisure and now Invest Fest to marry culture and commerce. We know that information and resources about financial literacy, investing, entrepreneurship and building generational wealth have traditionally been inaccessible for our culture,” said Rashad Bilal, Troy Millings, Founders, Earn Your Leisure.

The all-star billionaire fireside discussion featuring R. Donahue Peebles and Chick-fil-A chairman Dan T. Cathy, led by Matthew Garland, was one of the festival’s most eagerly awaited events. Among the speakers who stood out for their wisdom on ownership and working for yourself were Ian Dunlap, 19 Keys, Pinky Cole (creator and owner of Slutty Vegan), ET The Hip Hop Preacher, and Dame Dash. Hip-hop legend Rick Ross gave a powerful, electrifying performance to cap off the event.

You can see images from the event below.