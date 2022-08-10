Is the Breakfast Club really ending or has the iconic morning radio show on New York’s Power 105.1 evolved into something grander? One of the three hosts, Angela Yee took to social media on Tuesday night with a cryptic tweet revealing “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over.”
Neither one of her co-hosts, DJ Envy or Charlamagne Tha God responded or repost from their individual social media accounts and there was no word confirming from the radio show’s official social media page.
It wasn’t clear exactly what Yee meant but Twitter immediately jumped in with their thoughts on the situation.
