Angela Yee Announces “The Breakfast Club As You Know It Is Officially Over,” Twitter Reacts

Is the Breakfast Club really ending or has the iconic morning radio show on New York’s Power 105.1 evolved into something grander? One of the three hosts, Angela Yee took to social media on Tuesday night with a cryptic tweet revealing “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over.”

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over 🫶🏽 — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022

Neither one of her co-hosts, DJ Envy or Charlamagne Tha God responded or repost from their individual social media accounts and there was no word confirming from the radio show’s official social media page.

It wasn’t clear exactly what Yee meant but Twitter immediately jumped in with their thoughts on the situation.

Now that The Breakfast Club is officially over, I figure it's time to bring back this iconic clip 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jfVKLn1Bx8 — Harmonica Lewinskyღ (@_harmonyxo) August 10, 2022

The Birdman interview on the Breakfast Club was one of the most iconic moments in Hip Hop history. pic.twitter.com/BilXOQkXHW https://t.co/XYa5ihIbSG — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 10, 2022

Wholetime they probably just changing the Breakfast Club name or something lol — Kar (@karlogan_) August 10, 2022

I’M SMILING. The show will not be missed. pic.twitter.com/tAYtWzLQqW — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) August 10, 2022

RIP 🙏🏾 — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) August 10, 2022

Desus and Mero, the Breakfast Club, what’s next? The Steve Harvey morning show?!??!?! https://t.co/lrSTepdIUS — DJ⚫️⚪️ (Sean Marks and Steve Nash are my 9/11) (@kingdj_5297) August 10, 2022

First The Bodega Boys and now The Breakfast Club? Where will we go for our culture's news? But good luck to all in your future endeavors! — Miss T (@tlc6767) August 10, 2022

The Breakfast Club should’ve ended the 7,436th time Charlamagne got away with disrespecting people during interviews for no sane reason. — Chelsea Sims (@UmEarth2Chelsea) August 10, 2022

lunch hour? — Dr. Love (@questlove) August 10, 2022

The Breakfast Club has given us some of the most legendary interviews in hip hop history.



Thank you🙏 pic.twitter.com/IDrt2zz1Wx — Luca Guerini (@LucaGuerini_NFR) August 10, 2022

about dam time the culture moves on from the breakfast clubpic.twitter.com/wIwbriMSI1 — luca ➐ (@LucaGuadagnegro) August 10, 2022

The breakfast club peaked with the Soulja Boy interview:pic.twitter.com/pFlQZdVmFQ — Rick E Langston (@radvstheworld) August 10, 2022

Im sorry. Everyone being this hype the breakfast club is cancelled is sending me. — House of LaStrassi (@Tendurag) August 10, 2022

Disappointed in all the black ppl under this post saying they are excited if they have ended. We really are our worst enemies. Black Radio Matters. We should uplift all our ppl in high places. I pray they just have a schedule shift or something lol — lover girl (@asiajaee) August 10, 2022

