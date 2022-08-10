This Beyoncé run may be her best yet. With Renaissance already sitting on top of the Billboard 200, Beyoncé now has taken control of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Break My Soul.” Pulling off a trifecta, Beyoncé also holds the top spot on the Artist 100 chart.

Beyoncé’s reign at the top of the Artist 100 is a first since the start of the chart in 2014. The Renaissance album is the seventh No. 1 for Beyoncé and bowed with 332,000 equivalent album units.

“Break My Soul” jumps from No. 6 to No. 1, giving Beyoncé her eighth No. 1 single. All 16 tracks of the Renaissance album are placed in the Hot 100.

Advertisement

Beyoncé is the fifth woman to lead the Artist 100, Hot 100, and Billboard 200 charts at the same time. The other four are Taylor Swift, Adele, Ariana Grande, and Camilla Cabello.