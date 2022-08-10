Busta Rhymes, a multi-award-winning actor, composer, rapper, and producer, will receive the BMI Icon Award on September 7 at the 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative (Atlanta), Catherine Brewton will serve as the event’s host at the exclusive gathering, which will take place at the LIV Nightclub Miami Beach.

“As one of the pioneers of hip-hop, we are excited to honor Busta Rhymes as a BMI Icon,” said Brewton in a press statement. “Through his award-winning solo work, countless collaborations and acting, Busta is a true innovator in every sense of the word and has made a dynamic impact on legions of fans and music creators worldwide.



“His quick wit and intricate rapping style have made him legendary, inspiring many young performers to follow in his footsteps. We’re also thrilled to be back in person in Miami, celebrating our top music creators behind some of today’s most-performed songs. We’re looking forward to a fantastic night of great music.”

Rhymes will be celebrated for his career in the early 90s with the Leaders of the New School Hip-Hop crew, leading to several successful albums and hits like “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” “Break Ya Neck,” “Dangerous,” “Gimme Some More” and “What’s It’s Gonna Be?,” featuring Janet Jackson.

The 35 R&B/Hip-Hop songs from BMI’s catalog of more than 18.7 million musical works with the highest number of performances in the United States over the previous year will also be honored throughout the evening. During the ceremony, the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriter, Producer, and Publisher of the Year will also be announced.