The Murder Inc Drink Champs interview has caused ripple effects on social media since it first aired. During the conversation, Irv Gotti revealed he had a sexual relationship with Ashanti, and he also was jealous to see she was dating Nelly.

Seemingly tired of the discourse online and not a fan of how the conversation went, Fat Joe spoke out against Gotti’s statements and called them disrespectful.

“Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old,” he said. “I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him but when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it felt like he’s not over the young lady.

“Also, we didn’t know that they was fucking. The whole time, I’m there! ‘What’s Luv,’ Big Pun record, on tour. I never seen them together like that. Now, I’m not saying they wasn’t, they was, or there was rumors they was. I never seen it. But I don’t need to know.”

Fat Joe also mentioned Ja Rule’s presence in the interview, sitting next to Gotti while he aired out private information and called Ashanti out of her name. “Ja Rule was standing right next to him,” Joe said. Ashanti and Ja Rule have recently performed together and collaborated heavily over the years. During the interview, Ja did stop Gotti from using “bitch” when referring to Ashanti and women.

Just for accuracy’s sake, Ja Rule did check Irv Gotti for calling Ashanti out her name. pic.twitter.com/X5xNFwhX2o — Post Bad Swag (@PostBadSwag) August 9, 2022

Hearing Joe’s words, Ja Rule hopped in the Hollywood Unlocked comments and fired off a response:

“STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz watch the interview before you talk sh*t… NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLK BUSINESSES… ”

