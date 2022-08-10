Jury Selection To Begin In Trial Over Kobe Bryant Crash Scene Photos

Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial involving photos taken at the scene of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, contends in a lawsuit that she suffered emotional distress when first responders took and allegedly shared photos of the crash scene. Bryant claims the photos were shared by county employees at a bar and other settings not relevant to the investigation.

Her lawsuit seeks undisclosed damages on claims of emotional distress, violation of privacy and civil rights violations.

The trial will be held in downtown Los Angeles.

