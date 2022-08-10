Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy Pop Up With Matching Tattoos

Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy share a Gemini affection and appear to have gotten matching tattoos.

Alternative R&B artist Steve Lacey took to social media late Tuesday night to share a photo of the trio posing for a mirror selfie.

Popular Los Angeles based tattoo artist Mez Afram is holding the camera as Ye, Lil Uzi and Lacy extend their left arms for the flick. A close up of the photo shows off the ink that reads “We Here Forever Technically.”

This comes after Kanye Ye celebrated the split of his soon-to-be ex wife Kim Kardashian from comedian Pete Davidson. In a now deleted post, Ye’s IG featured a photoshopped cover of the New York Times that said Davidson is “dead at age 28” seemingly in response to their break up.

Kanye, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy just got a new joint tattoo



"we here forever, Technically"🌀 pic.twitter.com/jh9isoYO8S — Donda Times (@dondatimes) August 10, 2022

Close up of Lil Uzi Vert, Kanye West and Steve Lacy’s New Joint Tattoo (2022) pic.twitter.com/QJei788tfl — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) August 10, 2022

Do you think this trio has a future collaboration in the works or the matching tattoos are random?

