Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy share a Gemini affection and appear to have gotten matching tattoos.
Alternative R&B artist Steve Lacey took to social media late Tuesday night to share a photo of the trio posing for a mirror selfie.
Popular Los Angeles based tattoo artist Mez Afram is holding the camera as Ye, Lil Uzi and Lacy extend their left arms for the flick. A close up of the photo shows off the ink that reads “We Here Forever Technically.”
This comes after Kanye Ye celebrated the split of his soon-to-be ex wife Kim Kardashian from comedian Pete Davidson. In a now deleted post, Ye’s IG featured a photoshopped cover of the New York Times that said Davidson is “dead at age 28” seemingly in response to their break up.
Do you think this trio has a future collaboration in the works or the matching tattoos are random?
