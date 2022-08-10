Kenan Thompson is set to host the Emmy Awards. According to Variety, the Television Academy has named the Saturday Night Live star as a host.



Thompson was chosen after a search by NBC, the Academy, and Emmy producers Done+Dustard and Reggie Hudlin. The show is set to air on Sept. 12 on NBC.



“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”



“Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself,” said Jen Neal, exec VP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

