Megan Thee Stallion hit L.A. Leakers and lit the microphone on fire with her freestyle.

While sitting next to DJ Sourmilk and Justin Credible, Thee Stallion revealed her second album is on the way. During her freestyle, Thee Stallion attacked Warren G and Nate Dogg’s classic “Regulate,” making for an impressive showing.

GRIND MODE 🔥🔥🔥ITS ALBUM TIME HOTTIES GO CHECK OUT MY LA LEAKERS FREESTYLE pic.twitter.com/xpAYmMWAVq — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 8, 2022

You can hear her go off below.

Recently, Megan Thee Stallionteamed with Future to release her new single, ‘Pressurelicious.” The new hit is produced by HitKidd.

The new sensual single displays the confidence of a woman who is aware of what she brings to the table and how a partner takes it all in.

“Pressurelicious” follows “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa and “Plan B,” which arrived in April.

You can hear the new single and see the video below.