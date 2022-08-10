Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi was arrested upon his return to Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Jxmmi was nabbed at TMZ by law enforcement on his return from Canada.

Slim Jxmmi was arrested for a warrant in Georgia with charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Jxmmi is currently being held in Los Angeles without bail, awaiting extradition to Georgia. He is facing 30 years in prison.

Jxmmi’s attorney, Steve Sadow, states the situation is the product of miscommunication.

“Nearly two years ago, Aaquil entered a plea to a marijuana offense in Cobb County, Georgia. He was placed on probation. In early June 2022, the mother of his child filed a untruthful complaint with the Cobb County Police Department, which led to an arrest warrant being issued.”

He added, “Aaquil was not arrested on that warrant. Instead, a Cobb County Magistrate Judge held a hearing on July 20, 2022 and dismissed the warrant. Unfortunately, the Cobb County Probation Office was not made aware that the arrest warrant was dismissed and thus failed to withdraw its probation violation warrant. When Aaquil came back from Canada into LA airport, he was arrested on the probation violation warrant. We expect that warrant to be withdrawn in the next day or so, and then Aaquil will be released.”

In Miami this past January, Slim Jxmmi was detained on battery-related charges after reportedly assaulting the mother of his child.

According to law enforcement, when Slim Jxmmi’s girlfriend, the mother of his child, tried to move the child to a nearby playpen after an argument over a woman Slim Jxmmi followed on Twitter, the recording artist became enraged and kicked down a room door and pulled a hair extension from her.

The “Black Beatles” rapper’s girlfriend, Kiara, later changed her account, and the battery case was dropped. Kiara allegedly recanted her accusations and refused to work with law enforcement, according to police. Prosecutors in Florida claim they lack a good faith basis to charge the 30-year-old rapper with violence as a result.