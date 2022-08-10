Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai has heard Kevin Durant’s demand and has firmly cemented himself behind the team’s front office.

In a report on The Athletic, Shams Charania wrote Durant had a meeting with Nets owner Joseph Tsai and laid down the ultimatum of keeping him or head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. According to Charania, Durant stated he did not “have faith in the team’s direction.”

The meeting between Durant and Tsai was stated to have been “transparent and professional.”

In a tweet on Monday, Tsai cemented his support for Nash and Marks.

In June, Kevin Durant sent ripple effects through the NBA world when he formally asked for a trade. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, KD made a direct trade request to Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks was working alongside Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman to find a new home for Durant. KD named the Phoenix Suns and Miami HEAT as where he would like to play next. Now, the Suns are out of the running after inking center DeAndre Ayton to a massive deal. The HEAT is believed to still be an option, along with the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.