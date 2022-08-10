The hottest summer shoe has a new custom luxury rendition thanks to designer Dominic Ciambrone aka The Shoe Surgeon. The Lux Reverse Mocha is made from the best exotic leathers, including crocodile and python, and has metallic red-foil embossed logo hits all throughout. A sole that is frosty brown and cream in hue pairs back with an exotic, cream reverse swoosh on the lateral sides.

The Lux Reverse Mocha retails for $6,500 and is now offered at www.TheSurgeon.com. The first 100 purchasers will also receive a commemorative limited edition puff print Surgeon t-shirt.

You can see the new sneaker below.

