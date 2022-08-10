Ms. Tina Lawson is a proud mother. Hitting Instagram to share images of Beyoncé and JAY-Z from the Renaissance celebration, Ms. Tina shared a message celebrating Queen Bey’s dedication.

“I’ve watch for over two years all of the constant hard work, the sacrifice sometimes of time with her family, the all night sessions, working while sick, weekends and then nurturing three kids, time away from a very supportive husband, the Blood sweat and tears, I say that to say Beyoncé works harder than any human being I know and deserves and earns everything she gets! Absolutely nothing is handed to her. She minds her own business and does not speak badly of anyone, never puts anyone down, is always loyal and kind. Takes care of her bussiness don’t mess with nobody. So I am proud of you!!!! Kudos Baby girl enjoy your rewards you have earned it and then some!”

Tina Lawson shares how proud she is of her baby girl Beyoncé following the success of her latest album Renaissance!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/54Cm6EqW9R — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 9, 2022

With Renaissance already sitting on top of the Billboard 200, Beyoncé now has taken control of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Break My Soul.” Pulling off a trifecta, Beyoncé also holds the top spot on the Artist 100 chart.

Beyoncé’s reign at the top of the Artist 100 is a first since the start of the chart in 2014. The Renaissance album is the seventh No. 1 for Beyoncé and bowed with 332,000 equivalent album units.

“Break My Soul” jumps from No. 6 to No. 1, giving Beyoncé her eighth No. 1 single. All 16 tracks of the Renaissance album are placed in the Hot 100.

Beyoncé is the fifth woman to lead the Artist 100, Hot 100, and Billboard 200 charts at the same time. The other four are Taylor Swift, Adele, Ariana Grande, and Camilla Cabello.