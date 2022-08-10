Even after facing a 56-count indictment along with 27 of his other YSL(Young Slime Life) cohorts, Young Thug is now facing a new set of charges in an indictment filed by the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday(August 9), according to WSB TV in Atlanta.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was hit with a new gang charge, new drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun in the new indictment. Many of these charges stem from the raid executed on Williams’ Buckhead home on May 9.

According to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office, the new indictment still includes all 28 members of YSL, but the new charges only involve Thug and four other YSL members. Willis contends that the new indictment enhances the prosecution’s case that Thug “performed for years as a leader of a criminal street gang.”

Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, meanwhile, maintained his client’s innocence following his arrest in May. “I’ll tell you the response to any allegation: Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him,” said Steel.

Young Thug will remain behind bars until his RICO trial, which as been set for January 9, 2023.