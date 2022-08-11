Angela Yee’s time with The Breakfast Club is coming to a close as she will host Way Up with Angela Yee this Fall. After the announcement of her next venture, Yee was tracked down by TMZ and she revealed she would be down to assist in finding her replacement.

“Now that it’s announced, we can start looking for somebody,” Yee said. “I’ll still be there through this whole process.”

The TMZ reporter asked about Remy Ma, which Yee thought was an amazing idea, but the search process has yet to start. “I promise you they haven’t even started. They want to cast a wide net.”

You can hear it from Yee below.

Angela Yee will host a new weekday broadcast radio show called Way Up with Angela Yee, according to a Premiere Networks announcement today. More than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including Power 105.1 in New York, will carry the program, which will broadcast on middays when it debuts in the fall of 2022. Additionally, Premiere Networks will offer the program for syndication to other stations around the nation.

A fast-paced, listener-interactive program, Way Up with Angela Yee will feature the well-known personality as she engages with listeners directly on hot topics ranging from relationships, Hip-Hop and R&B, breaking news stories, and general culture, both inside and outside the music industry. The program will feature celebrity interviews and special guests, and it will be enjoyable, inspirational, and entertaining.

Additionally, the iHeartPodcast Network will soon offer Yee’s hugely popular Lip Service podcast, in which she and her girlfriends interview the hottest hip-hop and R&B artists about intimacy, sex, and relationships.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to have this once in a lifetime opportunity to create a brand-new show,” said Yee. “I appreciate everyone who has helped to make this happen at iHeartMedia, and most importantly, the listeners who are like family to me. It’s a bittersweet feeling to leave an iconic show like ‘The Breakfast Club,’ which we built from the ground up for 12 years, but we will forever be an extension of each other. I’m working hard and dedicated to making our new program exciting, thoughtful, provocative, and most importantly, a safe haven for even more of us to grow and learn while having fun. I’m ready for this new chapter!”