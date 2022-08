Ari Lennox Announces New Single for Aug. 12, Reveals Album is Complete

Ari Lennox is coming. The Dreamville star announced her sophomore album is complete, and the first taste of the collection of music will come this Friday.

“My album is done! Are you guys ready??” Lennox wrote on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, Lennox announced her new single “Hoodie” would drop on August 12. There is no release date for the album.

