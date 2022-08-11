R. Kelly, 55 is taking another loss after the feds reportedly seized his prison commissary fund. According to Bloomberg, the singer had $140,000 in court-ordered fines to pay which led prosecutors to request a federal court to seize over $28,000.

The Bureau of Prisons also confiscated his inmate trust account with no prior court order or notice to him. The “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” singer has been left with only $500.

In June, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted on nine counts of various racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

A U.S. District Judge ordered that the singer pay a $100,000 fine, a $40,000 assessment under the Justice for Trafficking Victims Act and a $900 special assessment.

The convicted sex trafficker’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean took to social media to call the government “unethical.”

Could the gov. be more unethical? After seizing his funds and after sending this email, @EDNYnews decided to file a motion to confiscate his trust account money. You’re supposed to do that BEFORE you take the money. pic.twitter.com/1w3sSyiAY3 — Jennifer Bonjean (@jenniferbonjean) August 4, 2022

R. Kelly still faces prostitution charges in Minnesota and federal child porn charges in Illinois.

