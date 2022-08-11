Frank Gore Charged with Assault After Dragging Naked Women by Her Hair in Atlantic City Hotel

Frank Gore Charged with Assault After Dragging Naked Women by Her Hair in Atlantic City Hotel

Frank Gore, a former star running back for the San Francisco 49ers, is due in court in October for the assault of a woman in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

According to TMZ, Gore dragged a naked woman by her hair across a hotel hallway during an altercation in July.

Officers state Gore was with a 28-year-old woman on July 31 in the Tropicana Casino’s Havana Tower. Gore is stated to have gripped the woman by the hair before “violently dragging her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway.”

Advertisement

The woman did not show signs of injury when the police arrived at the hotel shortly after 8 am. Gore would be charged with simple assault.

Frank Gore played 16 years in the NFL, wrapping his career with the New York Jets in 2020.