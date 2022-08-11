Jordan Brand and Howard University have announced a new partnership rooted in Black culture and excellence. Jordan Brand announces the 20-year collaboration that will foster educational and athletic opportunities that elevate the best in the Black Community.

The collaboration intends to elevate Howard University’s sports department, open up fresh recruitment possibilities, and encourage a new generation to aspire to greatness. Jordan Brand and Howard University want to increase the impact of HBCUs on collegiate sports and the worldwide cultural landscape. Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand’s $100M donation to the Black Community, in addition to their collaboration with Howard University, advances the efforts of groups working to bring about structural change.

The collaboration strengthens Jordan Brand’s ties to HBCU culture, which has influenced every facet of Black culture in North America, and celebrates the university’s history through fostering cross-cultural ties.

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community. As a HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it,” said Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President.

“We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past,” said Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard University President. “Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black Excellence. We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together.”

The inaugural Jumpman jerseys for the Howard University athlete program will be unveiled on August 27, setting the foundation for an exciting future for the organization.

Kery Davis, Athletic Director for Howard University, added, “This partnership amplifies the culture of champions we are building at Howard. After winning multiple MEAC Championships last year we are poised to continue with Jordan Brand by our side.”

“HBCU‘s have been impacting culture since the beginning. Now we see a new era on the horizon, and an opportunity with Jordan Brand to introduce Howard University to the world. I’m excited to see our university collaborate with a partner like Jordan Brand that already means so much to the Black Community. Together, we have the power to make a difference and inspire the next generation of students to do the same,” said Jordyn Allen, Howard University Student Association President.

You can learn more about Jordan Brand’s $100M commitment to the Black Community here.