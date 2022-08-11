My Top 5: Kendrick Lamar Projects, a new, interactive in-app experience that allows users to choose their top 5 favorite Kendrick Lamar projects and share them on social media, was introduced by Spotify.

Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, shot to the top of the charts shortly after its release and currently holds the record for being the most listened Hip-Hop album of 2022 on Spotify. Rap and Hip-Hop fans have maintained the discussion on social media. Now, with My Top 5: Kendrick Lamar Projects, Spotify brings this passion for the argument to the fore by enabling fans to simply arrange their favorite Kendrick projects into a shareable visual graphic.

The feature will debut in 23 markets and be offered in 12 languages. On your mobile device, go to https://spotify.com/top5. Choose and arrange your favorites: You can select your top five projects from a list of Kendrick Lamar’s works in the experience, then drag and drop those projects into the visual display to determine the order in which they should appear. After that, tell your pals.

You can learn more about the experience here.