Kyrie Irving Responds To Reports That He Demanded Not To Play More Than 60 Games A Season

In the latest in the ongoing contract dispute between Kyrie Irving and the Nets, NBA insider Ric Bucher shared on Wednesday, the point guards list of demands for his 2022-2023 season contract.

In a recent episode of the On The Ball podcast, Bucher said that contract talks have stalled after Kyrie demanded that he not play more than 60 games in the season and not play back to back games, citing them as “inhumane”

Joe Tsai has already shown he’s willing to play hardball with Kyrie by taking a max extension off the table almost immediately,” Bucher said. “Now, part of that may be Kyrie’s doing. I’m told he wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn’t have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs, which he apparently referred to as inhumane.”

After the news spread of Irving’s demands, he took to Twitter to directly respond to the report with a GIF of GIF of former Kansas City Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain tipping his hat to the crowd.

In a later tweet Kyrie blamed the media for controlling people’s subconscious thoughts and emotions.

“When you’re ready to Break free from the media’s control over your subconscious thoughts and emotions, meet me on One of my platforms and let’s chop it up,” Kyrie tweeted. “We are A11Even tribe love our conversations about the TRUTH and what is truly happening. Welcome to the PARADIGM SHIFT.”