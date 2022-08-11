Michael Jordan’s run of sneakers from his six NBA Finals experiences was just on display. Now you can take a piece of his championship lore home with you for a smooth $5 million.

The jersey worn by the greatest player ever in his last NBA Finals will be up for auction on Sotheby’s from Sept. 6 to Sept. 14. The jersey is expected to have a closing bid between $3 million and $5 million. The closing figure would be the largest ever for a piece of Jordan memorabilia.

“Red is really the color that people think about when they think about Michael Jordan, and this is the only red Finals jersey to ever appear at auction,” said Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles Brahm Watcher to the New York Post.

You can see the jersey below. Do you think it is worth the $5 million price tag?