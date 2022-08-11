Last season for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers ended in lackluster fashion. With a new contract available for LeBron James this offseason, the Lakers and general manager Rob Pelinka are making sure that they give reassurance to the superstar forward.

Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes released a new report that should bring some optimism to Lakers Nation for the future. James and his agent, Rich Paul, met with Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham before the 20th season for the star gets underway. With a two-year, $97.1 million extension on the table, James reportedly spoke extensively about remaining cohesive and having a chance to win every night, to which Ham agreed.

In addition, Pelinka shared his desire to have James retire as a Laker and will provide all the resources to win a championship until he hangs up his shoes.

Additional interesting pieces include making Anthony Davis the central focus of the offense, to which James agreed.

