Stephen Curry is taking his boss status on the hardwood of NBA floors to Subway. Curry has his own item on the Subway Series, #6: The Boss, and will collaborate with the food giant to give back.

To celebrate his new sub, Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat.Learn.Play foundation teamed with Subway to show Steph chowing down on the sandwich in a one-of-a-kind Boss jersey. That worn jersey will now be auctioned off for one lucky fan.

This SIGNED, one-of-a-kind, game-worn jersey with a marinara stain from Stephen Curry’s meal will be up for auction on eBay from August 10 through August 13, thanks to Subway and Stephen Curry. The Eat.Learn.Play foundation, a literacy program that aims to encourage kids to develop a love of reading, will get 100% of the auction’s revenues.

Fans interested in joining the auction can view the jersey here.