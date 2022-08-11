The Game is preparing for the release of his 10th studio album, Drillmatic, which drops tonight. Over the span of the last few months, Game has been keeping his name in the headlines, mainly for his criticism of being left out of the Super Bowl LVI performance with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Eminem, and for his beef with Eminem.

The beef started in March after The Game questioned Eminem’s relevancy in todays music and said that he’s a better rapper than the 8 Mile MC. “Eminem is Eminem, I like Eminem,” he said. “He’s one of the f*cking good MCs, great MCs. I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not, he’s not. Challenge it.”

Months later, The Game would continue his criticism of Eminem, saying “When have you ever heard Eminem in a club? When have you ever heard it in the locker room? And I’m not taking away from that, I don’t hear Eminem in the streets. I just don’t.”

Now, The Game has taken it a step further and brought Em’s 26 year old daughter Hailie into the mix as well.

Yesterday, boxer Peter Quillin shared then and now photos, including a bikini picture, of Hailie on Facebook with the caption “Eminem’s daughter Hailie, then and now. P.S. she is 26.”

The Game then commented under the post “Can she rap?”

The comment blew up, but caught the attention of many Eminem fans .One fan would respond to him saying “Yeah she can rap better than that trash you put on The Black Slim Shady. You desperate for attention bro going after girls. No wonder 50 kicked you out of G-Unit. Be glad Dre and 50 gave you a spotlight and the check still comes in for those records becayse your sh*t ain’t going gold EVER anymore.