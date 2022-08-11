In recognition of #BlackBusinessMonth this August, TikTok announced the third round of their Support Black Businesses accelerator program, which aims to elevate Black voices on TikTok by providing exclusive access to resources, advantages, and networking opportunities and is now accepting applications. The Support Black Businesses accelerator program highlights the originality, innovation, and substantive impact that Black-owned businesses bring to TikTok and other platforms.

Support Black Firms’ third cycle expands on the program’s initial debut in 2020 by offering more advantages to help Black businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs succeed. Selected participants will gain special access to business resources and perks during the four-week virtual program. They’ll also join a group of like-minded founders and business owners to interact, encourage, educate, and inspire one another.

“The TikTok Support Black Businesses Program has had a significant impact on our business,” said Sahr, CEO of Love You Cookie and a participant in the 2021 cohort of Support Black Businesses. “Not only did the program give us national exposure, it also gave us the tools and the resources to succeed on TikTok.”

With the hashtag #BlackOwnedBusiness, TikTok will commemorate and highlight the incredible work done by Black-owned businesses on the platform throughout August.

Those Black-owned companies that match the requirements are invited to apply for the following cohort. To qualify, you must be based in the U.S., offer a product or service online, have a social media presence, and commit to attending each week’s required webinar. Early in September, finalists will be informed, and on September 12, the program will start. You can learn more about the program here and apply here.