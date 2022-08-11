Vic Mensa has announced the first Black-owned and led cannabis firm in Illinois, 93 Boyz.

The mission of 93 Boyz is to uplift the underserved while also boosting spirits with the state’s most potent product. This is done by reinvesting in the communities and people who have historically and disproportionately suffered from outdated laws, preconceptions, and laws regarding cannabis consumption. One of the community-based projects the brand will be working on is a collaboration with Books Before Bars. This nonprofit organization donates books to underutilized Illinois prison libraries so offenders can access potentially life-changing materials.

“Selling weed was my first hustle. It taught me work ethic, entrepreneurship, and funded all of my first music projects,” Vic Mensa said. “As someone with a lifelong experience of anxiety and depression, it’s amazing to be able to help people facing those and other issues while working with something I love.

“The war on drugs has had a devastating impact on my community, and yet our representation in the cannabis industry is less than 2%. 93BOYZ is changing that narrative while combining high quality, tastemaker weed with socially conscious initiatives.”

To produce sustainable and environmentally friendly products from plant to person, 93 Boyz has partnered with aeriz, the largest aeroponic cannabis cultivator in the world, as part of its mission to become a company focused on holistic good (aeroponics is a cultivation method to grow product without the use of soil or an aggregate medium). The product line offers a variety of alternatives, from sativa to indica to unique hybrid blends, including quality flower eighths, premium prerolls, and strain-specific vape cartridges.

You can learn more about 93 Boyz here.