Antonio Brown Says His Biggest NFL Career Regret is Not Being Able to Watch Himself Play Live

Antonio Brown is always good for a quote. AB shared a graphic of himself online where he revealed his biggest regret is not being able to watch himself live. You heard that right.

“My biggest regret in my career doesn’t involve calling my GM a “cracker”, or showing up to Raiders camp late in a hot air balloon with frozen feet, or throwing rocks at that UPS driver, and it definitely doesn’t involve taking my shirt off and doing a victory lap around the Jets’ stadium mid game while throwing up deuces,” AB wrote. “My biggest regret is that I’ll never get to see me, Antonio Brown, play a game live. Sure, I can watch the game afterwards, but I can’t imagine what that was like for you all to see something like that. Like watching the Beatles or Jesus perform at Red Rocks.”

Much more a rapper than athlete these days, AB is making sure you do his dance the right way. Antonio Brown hit Rolling Loud and performed his new single, “Put That Shit On.” The performance came with a dance that has been turned into a viral video as fans enjoy the dance while others replicate it.

Noticing the dance is taking off, Antonio Brown is making sure you do the dance correctly.

put that shit On https://t.co/uam7pZK1dt — AB (@AB84) August 2, 2022

You hitting that AB dance?