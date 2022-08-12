Come thru growth is all we could say when Cardi stopped by on social media to show us her natural hair. No this wasn’t a wig installed by her longtime stylist Tokyo Stylez, this was her natural hair and it has really grown leaving all of us with our jaws dropping while she flaunted inches upon inches of her fresh silk pressed straight strands. The Grammy Award winner went to Tik Tok on Tuesday revealing her full head of natural hair giving us a 360 view of her strands, freshly washed and blown out. After a few turns and a head toss she walks off camera and returns for the final reveal of sleek straight newly pressed hair that went past her hips with a caption that read “ I been using secret vegetable water on my hair….can you guess which vegetable is it? …here’s a clue. I did a tutorial on it about 6 years ago.”

Cardi B showing off her natural hair on Tik Tok. 😍 pic.twitter.com/La9KAxvnyL — BU Media (@bu_media) August 11, 2022

The Bronx native also followed up the look on her Instagram in a video you can see her pulling her fingers through her strands and tossing them back and forth to show off the inches. with the caption “My Hair. No Tape-Ins,”

Of course, we went and did some digging, and this is what we found out. Cardi loves to create her own hair masks and in the past, she has used ingredients from her kitchen which include castor, coconut and argan oils, avocado, honey, and banana. The 29-year-old rap megastar previously revealed she also does regular hair masks and drinks alkaline water to boost hair growth and has admitted that she feared her hair would fall out after giving birth to her son. And then she finally revealed her secret-ONIONS!!! See below.

My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair.I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey.I stopped cause I got really lazy.Its odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair. pic.twitter.com/ZCqNuEYSTE — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 12, 2022

If you’re not ready to whip up your own concoction at home then try a few of our favorite hair masks that will help smooth, soften and repair hair damage, in other words, help you to achieve “inches” like our girl Cardi.

