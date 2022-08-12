Iconic emcee, poet, and entrepreneur, Comega, recently inked a partnership with NYC-based label Viper Records to release The Realness II, the highly anticipated sequel to his classic studio album, The Realness, (originally released on July 23, 2001). Executive Produced by Cormega, The Realness II is slated for release at the end of Summer, and features verses from his longtime friends Nas and Havoc, with more to be announced.

The Alchemist, Sha Money XL, Havoc, and Big Ty, all of whom produced on The Realness, return for powerful tracks on The Realness II. “I originally wanted to put out the album sooner, but it took patience and luck to get all the producers and artists back who appeared on the first Realness album on The Realness II. Although it took time, it was well worth it.” Additional tracks on The Realness II are produced by Harry Fraud, Large Professor, Streetrunner and more.

The first single to be released is “Essential,” produced by multi-platinum producer, Havoc. “Havoc and I have known each other for years! He’s been on more Cormega albums than any other artist. I appreciate that Havoc put extra effort into my single, Essential. The lesson I’ve learned when selecting producers is that it’s not just about their name and recent hit, but the extra effort they put into your music. With Havoc I have it all, name, track record, and most importantly we have history and chemistry!”