Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans with the announcement of her sophomore album Traumazine. The GRAMMY award-winning Rapstar took to social media on Thursday to announce Traumazine will be hitting streaming platforms today via 1501 Certified Ent/ 300 Ent.

She released a cover art and a tracklist that includes features from Pooh Shiesty, Latto, Jhené Aiko, and more. She also shared a teaser trailer for the album which shows her attending a funeral and placing a rose on top of a casket.

Hotties what track y’all claiming from #TRAUMAZINE and use the hashtag pic.twitter.com/GrwePP4oYZ — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 11, 2022

#MEGANTHEESTALLION: woo ft the traumazine trailer pic.twitter.com/6Oja8pBF2n — 🃏: thee megtan enthusiast is making bad decisions (@nanamindi) August 9, 2022

READ MORE: Inside The Looks of Megan Thee Stallion’s New Video “Plan B” Styled and Directed By Mugler

Advertisement

Today, after 4 EPs, Fever, Make It Hot, Tina Snow and Suga and her 2 LPs, Good News and Something For Thee Hotties, the 27 year-old rapper, entrepreneur and philanthropist, unleashes her deepest thoughts and touches on her journey of self-actualization and dealing with trauma.

Hotties I opened up to yall on this album so if you’re comfortable, how bout we have a conversation abt some things you might be going through or just want to vent about that you’ve been through that may help someone else👇🏾use #TRAUMAZINE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 12, 2022

The 18-track LP Traumazine follows Thee Stallion’s 2022 Billboard Music Awards “Top Rap Female Artist” win, her second consecutive victory. Boasting features from the hottest names in Hip Hop and R&B including, Future, Pooh Shiesty, Latto, Key Glock, Jhené Aiko, Rico Nasty, and Lucky Daye, as well as Houston heavyweights such as Sauce Walka, Big Pokey & Lil Keke, Traumazine is on par to keep the hot girl coach’s winning tradition.

Take a listen to the latest effort from Megan Thee Stallion, Traumazine below.

Continue the conversation on social media.