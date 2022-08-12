Madonna Says She “Worships” Kendrick Lamar as an Artist and Wants to Collaborate

Madonna’s music bucket list is just about wrapped up. While visiting The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Material girl announced her final working wish, a Kendrick Lamar collaboration.

Madonna was on hand promoting her Finally Enough Love: 50 Number One album that has Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj, and more. Still, Madonna has Kendrick on her radar.

“I mean there’s one artist that I worship more than anything in life and I would love to collaborate with him and that’s Kendrick Lamar,” Madonna said. “His new record is, like, history-making… mind-bogglingly brilliant.”

Following their collaboration on “THE QUEENS Remix” of “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé sent Madonna her flowers, literally. Accompanying a rose bouquet, Queen Bey scribed a letter to The Material Girl.

“Thank you, Queen. I’m so grateful for you, you have opened so many doors for so many women,” Beyoncé wrote. “You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B.”

In response, Madonna wrote on Instagram: “[Red heart emojis] thank you !! from one [crown emoji] to another [crown emoji] I love the Re-mix !”

Madonna posted an IG story showing flowers and a letter sent by Beyoncé thanking her for the BREAK MY SOUL (The Queens Remix) ❤️ #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/ibGkdR8rQe — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) August 9, 2022

Teaming with Madonna, Queen Bey released “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” last week. This is the first collaboration between Beyoncé and The Material Girl.

In the single, Beyoncé shouted out iconic Black women in music, including Nina Simone, Jill Scott, Janet Jackson, Chloe, and more.

You can hear the new single below.

The superstar singer’s new album, Renaissance, has notched the biggest week by a woman on the Billboard 200 chart. Arriving at No. 1, Queen Bey’s album tops the chart with 332,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Renaissance became Beyoncé’s seventh No. 1 solo album and is the first album created by a woman to make the top of the Billboard 200 since Adele.