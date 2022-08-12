Day Shift‘s Netflix premiere was held at the Regal LA Live theater on Wednesday, August 10. Along with co-stars Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Zion Broadnax, and director J.J. Perry, Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg attended.


Along with executive producers Datari Turner, Charles J.D. Schlissel, Peter Baxter, and Alex Young, the team now includes producers Shaun Redick, Yvette Yates Redick, Chad Stahelski, and Jason Spitz. Also present were the movie’s authors, Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten.

Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg are ready to hunt vampires. Netflix has announced the new movie, Day Shift, which will arrive on the streaming service on Friday, August 12.

In the new movie, Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

Joining Foxx and Snoop will be Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax.

Foxx, Datari Turner, Charles J.D. Schlissel, Peter Baxter, and Alex Young will be executive producers. JJ Perry is the director.

You can see the trailer for the film below.